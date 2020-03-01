Want to show off your charming newborn (less than 12 months old) in Charm East Texas magazine? Email your baby’s name, birth date, parents’ and grandparents’ names, and a high resolution photo to charmingbabies@lufkindailynews.com.
Ulices Zavala and Katrina Holst of Lufkin announce the birth of their twin daughters, Serenity Grace Zavala and Stormie Rayne Zavala, born at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 2 lbs. 14 oz. and 2 lbs. 9 oz.
Sisters are MaKenzie Zavala and Hailie Sanford. Brothers are Cody and Noah Zavala and Kenneth Holst.
Grandparents are William Anthony, Beccy Lewis and Maria Guadalupe Cruz.
Great-grandparents are Jewel McGaughey, Daisy Anthony and Maria Guadalupe Cruz.
———
Philip Mathis and Brene Laughrey of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Otto Mathis, born Feb. 5 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz.
Sisters are Mandy, Rebecca and Gracie Mathis. Brothers are Bradley and Jayden Mathis.
———
Candace and Charles Brown of Crockett announce the birth of their daughter, Jaclyn Coryne Brown, born Feb. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Sister is Kenzie Elaine Brown.
Grandparents are Shane and Stephanie Neal and Michael and Rhonda Brown.
Great-grandparents are Lydia and Melvin Currie.
———
Mahmoud Zouari and Alejandra Godinez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Jasmine Zouari, born Feb. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Mohamed Hedi Zouari, Zahria Soufeljil, Jorge Godinez and Julieta Galan.
———
Emily Nichols and Clayton Vanleuven of Nacogdoches announce the birth of their daughter, Blakely Ray Vanleuven, born Feb. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Glenda and Jack Cain, Dena Dixon and Justin Vanleuven.
Great-grandparents are Steve and Carrol Dickson, Allen Vanleuven, John Charles and Dorothy Looney, Debra Mooney, Jimmy Nichols and Marry Harris.
———
Jimmy and Jade Thompson of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Canaan Jack Thompson, born Feb. 6 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs.
Sister is Sage Eden Thompson. Brothers are Asher Grey, Jebediah Drew and Levi Eron Thompson.
Grandparents are Scott and Judy Morehead, Keith and Lisa Jones, Brit and Nan Thompson and Jeff and Cindy Scott.
Great-grandparents are Wanda O’Neill, C.L. and Jenny White, the late Roy Thompson, the late Boots and Jackie Morehead and the late Dink and Marcia Harris.
———
Jason Wilkins and Alexa McBride of Onalaska announce the birth of their son, Kix Bennett Wilkins, born Feb. 8 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 6 lbs. 11 oz.
Grandparents are Burl and Lisa McBride and Scotty and Kristi Wilkins.
———
Marc and Reyna Guzman of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Brenda Sophia Guzman, born Feb. 7 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 5 oz.
Grandparents are Martha Jimenez, Jesus Guzman, Lucia Lara and Felipe Rechy.
———
Constance Shoffitt and Travis Mettlen of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Leili La’Moon Mettlen, born Feb. 9 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 2 lbs. 14 oz.
Grandparents are Barbara and Andrew Shoffitt, Kimberly and Dewayne Fancher and Chris Reeves.
———
Amber Christoph of Hemphill announces the birth of her daughter, Ember Reignz White, born Feb. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Sister is Aliza. Brother is Josiah.
Grandparents are Christine and Elton Christoph.
Great-grandparents are Don and Mary Flynn.
———
Rubi Gaytan Mendez-Navarrete of Colmesneil announces the birth of her daughter, Natalie Grace Gaytan, born Feb. 10 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 2 oz.
Grandparents are Lysa and Archie Corn Jr.
———
Keiarra Matthews and Warren Chapman of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Kolton Amir Chapman, born Feb. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Sisters are Larren and Jaslyn Chapman and Raelynn Penson. Brother is Warren Lamar Chapman Jr.
Grandparents are Khaliliha Anderoon, Ronnie Matthews and Chantay and Larry Chapman.
Great-grandparents are JoAnn Fields and Christine Houser.
———
Jaden Russaw and Larry Bailey of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Leyla Danielle Bailey, born Feb. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Shannon Russaw and LaTasha and Larry Bailey Sr.
Great-grandparent is Gwendolyn Holman.
———
Ashley Torbert and Seth McGlothlin of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Archie Lewis McGlothlin, born Feb. 11 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 10 oz.
Sisters are Immah Wilson and Bailey Havard. Brother is Corey Wilson.
Grandparents are Beverly Torbert and Valerie and Jackie McGlothlin.
———
Becca Statham and Edwin Wilson of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Adonaias Rozelle Lee Wilson, born Feb. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Sister is Alyssa Renee Wilson.
Grandparents are Sharon Statham and Edna and Ernest Wilson.
Great-grandparent is Laverne Songue.
———
Tabitha and Dustin Ragland of Lufkin announce the birth of their son, Hunter Axel Ragland, born Feb. 13 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 5 lbs. 14 oz.
Brothers are John Michael Goodart and Ryder Allen Ragland.
Grandparents are Rifka Pfitzner, Eugene Adams and Terri and Kenneth Ragland.
Great-grandparents are Joe Adams, LinaLea Sparbel, Spencer Goliger, Priscilla Moreland, Diana Byrd, Kenneth Mericle, Gylinda Conner and LeeRoy Johnson.
———
Krisha Phelps of Pineland announces the birth of her son, Carter O’Brien Phelps, born Feb. 15 at Woodland Heights Medical Center, weighing 7 lbs. 6 oz.
Grandparents are Stephen and Shauna Phelps.
———
Jazmine Solis of Lufkin announces the birth of her son, Josue Luis Solis, born Feb. 12 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Sisters are Kimberly and Evelyn.
Grandparents are Jose Luis Solis and Aracally Solis.
———
Shalicia Jones and Sheldon Deeds of Crockett announces the birth of their daughter, Chyna Dior Deeds, born Feb. 12 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 14 oz.
Sister is Paris Bean.
Grandparents are Tonia Walker and Florine Jones.
———
Jessica Cooke and Thomas Atwood of Huntington announce the birth of their son, Christopher Lee Atwood, born Feb. 10 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs.
Brother is Jacob Cooke.
Grandparents are Kathy and Mike Atwood and Loretta Pellerin.
Great-grandparents are Sandra Stewart and Jessie Shannon.
———
Jonathan and Crystal Rodriguez of Lufkin announce the birth of their daughter, Aryah Rose Rodriguez, born Feb. 8 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 4 lbs. 15 oz.
Grandparents are Cesar Sr. and Bernadette Rodriguez and Carlos Americo Rodriguez and Joaquina Picon Mejarado.
Great-grandparents are Jose Rodriguez and Simon Aguilar.
———
NaKashi Brooks of Jasper announces the birth of her daughter, Za’Niya, born Feb. 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 6 lbs. 2 oz.
Brother is Jy’Ree West.
Grandparents are Chiquita Warren, Minnie and Thomas West, Courtney Patterson and Wesley Brooks.
Great-grandparent is Joanne Thomas.
———
Tristan Riley and Victoria Moreci of Diboll announce the birth of their son, Mitchell-Dwain Riley, born Feb. 3 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial, weighing 7 lbs. 13 oz.
Sister is Mary Leaan Riley.
Grandparents are Steve and Amanda Kennedy and Christy Carlos.
Great-grandparent is Glenda Cox.
