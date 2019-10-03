Parts of Angelina County are under significant weather advisory as storms move through East Texas.
The National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, Office issued a statement on the weather Thursday afternoon that notes the service’s Doppler radar has been tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending nine miles southwest of Minden to Woden southbound at 20 mph.
Western Angelina County, including Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington and Pollok were among the areas to be impacted by the storms. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible during the storms, along with torrential rainfall, the possibility of localized flooding and frequent lightning from clouds to the ground.
The advisory is in effect until 6:45 p.m.
