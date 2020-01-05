We are now into 2020.
2020 has to be awesome because, just like the city of New York, it is so awesome they had to name it twice, 2020.
Many of us enter each new year with determination, focus and false willpower to accomplish so much in the new year, only to realize somewhere around September “it can wait. I’ll try again next year.”
But the new year can give new opportunities, challenges and vision upon which we can accomplish the mission that God put us on this earth to do. To achieve our goals for this new year, I recommend you read “The Power of Love” by the Most Rev. Michael Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church. Curry delivered the message for the wedding of Prince Harry and Princess Megan. He says “Love and acceptance are what we need in these strange times.”
Many months ago, I wrote and encouraged the readers to look at the basis for our behavior toward others. There are only two emotions that cause us to act like we do — love and fear. If you analyze each you will find:
From fear — jealousy, anger, greed, gossip, fear itself, intolerance, anxiety, suspicion and cowardice.
From love — appreciation, respect, enjoyment, involvement, charity, compassion and care.
Same number of letters, just four little letters, but what a difference in the outcome from understanding and living in love, rather than fear.
So, for this new year, make a decision to live in love, not fear. Make the decision to do random acts of kindness and not kick the cat. For the new year, get to really know someone who might be different from you, who did not go to school with you, who does not go to your church, who might get food stamps to survive. I would recommend you get to know someone who is rich, but my prejudice would say that person is so full of fear that it would be very difficult.
I love my neighborhood because we know each other. We know the children, the seniors, the mail person and if there are any changes, we know. We are not the same ethnic group, not the same age, not the same socio-economic standing, but we treat each other with the words associated with love.
Love has power and when used on a regular basis, it is like “putting on the whole armor of God.” You are not responsible for how others treat you, but you are responsible for how you treat everyone.
2020, a powerful year, so powerful it is named twice. Fear should have no place for your vision of the future, only love. Happy New Year!
