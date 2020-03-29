The city of Huntington was born in 1900 with the dream of creating a solid home for hard-working Texans.
“A lovely, virgin forest, inhabited by deer, squirrel, turkeys, raccoons, possum and various other game and animals — that was Huntington before 1900,” according to a republished article in the Diboll Free Press’ Feb. 16, 1967, edition.
The article was originally published in Huntington Weekly News’ 40th anniversary edition, printed in Huntington in 1940.
The town was formed when the Old East Texas Railroad, which ran the 75 miles from Beaumont to Rockland alongside the Neches River, was extended from Rockland to Dallas.
E.A. Blount, W.J. Townsend Sr. and Col. Collis P. Huntington ensured that it would pass through the area that would later be named Huntington.
“The site selected for the town was then considered an ideal one, since it was located in one of the best farming sections of Angelina County, where agriculture and the livestock predominated,” the article continued.
“Huntington is beautifully situated for the making of a large town,” The Weekly Tribune’s Dec. 11, 1902, special edition said. “The surrounding country is generally almost level with just enough roll to make good drainage. Immediately around the town the country is quite open, most of the town plat being in a wide open field, surrounded with heavy timber, generally of pine.”
In 1902, citizens of the town told The Weekly Tribune that they hoped more small farmers would take advantage of the cheap lands because they were fruitful.
“Being on a great trunk line of railway with the growing city of Beaumont at the end of it Huntington enjoys special advantages as a market for all that may be brought her,” The Weekly Tribune said. “Another great advantage that Huntington has is a fine spring of never-failing water near it. The principal shipments now are: Lumber, piling, ties and cotton.”
The first settling parties originally wanted to name the town “Old Homer,” after Homer, which was the former county seat. But that was changed to Huntington in honor of Col. Huntington, then the president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, which was building a new railroad through the county.
After the first plots were sold in town in the early summer of 1900, several parties ensued.
“Drink was easily obtained from the open saloons and since fighting and liquors are such boon companions a grand free-for-all soon got underway,” the Weekly News said.
“Thus was re-established the reputation of Angelina County at that time — that a fight might occur within its confines at most any old time. As a result of the general melee, several bruised heads and bloody noses were in evidence.”
A telephone exchange was established by L.K. McKewen in 1907. Electricity came in 1927.
“First baby born after the naming of the city was Sylvan B. Jones, son of Mr. and Mrs. E.T. Jones,” the Weekly News said.
By 1940, the city had grown to house 30 retail establishments and one of the richest agricultural sections of East Texas, the Weekly News said. They had three modern cotton gins, two sawmills and a newly opened refinery.
“Withall, Huntington is an up-and-coming progressive East Texas town settled with a good class of law-abiding residents, imbued with the principles of good citizenship and thoroughly awake to the glowing future of the city,” the Weekly News said.
In 2019, the city was home to nearly 40 small and large businesses and nonprofits. In 2010 they were home to 2,118 residents.
