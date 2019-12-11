We are in full swing of the holiday season and we are all busy with parties and events, volunteering and giving back to our community, keeping up with the kids and everything in between.
While we have a few extra things to think about during this time of the year, don’t forget to pay attention to any outstanding health care needs you may have. Make sure you are taking advantage of your paid-up deductibles or available funds in your Flexible Spending Account.
Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement — a predetermined amount of health care expense that must be covered before the plan begins paying the majority of (if not all) remaining expenses.
It’s important to know how close you are to meeting your deductible — or if you’ve already met it because once you reach that level, you have a limited window of opportunity to obtain health care services and have the bulk of that expense covered by your plan. A new year brings a new deductible.
The end of 2019 also affects individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts, which are pre-tax dollars set aside primarily for health-related expenses. The Internal Revenue Service requires those funds to be spent — or forfeited — by Dec 31. If you don’t use it, you will lose it.
If you have been putting off scheduling care, such as an annual check-up, allergy testing or knee replacement surgery, it would be wise to check your deductible status and your FSA balance to see if there’s money to be saved.
Every health plan is different and it is important to know how your plan works so you can get the most from your benefits. For questions about your plan, call your insurance provider.
A final thought as we head into the year 2020 ... Woodland Heights celebrated its 100th birthday this year because you — our patients and our community — continue to entrust us with your health care needs. We are honored and humbled to care for you and your loved ones each day and look forward to offering you quality health care for centuries to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.