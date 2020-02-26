Pineywoods Community Academy has removed a student from campus for allegedly threatening violence against the school.
“Administrators take every threat or alleged threat seriously,” a release from the school states. “PCA will continue to investigate and monitor the situation. We are thankful that students and parents speak up when they hear or see something that causes concern.”
Assistant Director Monica Gunter said the threat was spoken to a student, and that student told school officials. She said the nature of the threat could not be revealed at this time.
After the school learned of the threat, they contacted Lufkin Police Department, and the student was removed from campus.
A number of different threats have been reported at PCA over the past few years. In February 2018, the school received threatening statements that were investigated and determined to be “not credible.” Administrators conducted home visits in each case, a story by The Lufkin Daily News said.
In March 2018, the school released details on three incidents regarding threatening statements made by students while on campus. Director Ken Vaughn told The Lufkin Daily News disciplinary measures included three-day suspensions and an investigation by the school’s administration.
In April 2019, the school received information from students that a student said, “students would know what was happening when they hear the bang.”
In November 2019, the school received information that a student had made a terroristic threat dated January 2019. Gunter told The Lufkin Daily News the threat was not made on campus, but the school still decided to swiftly respond.
In each event, Lufkin Police Department also was called to investigate.
“Due to the increasing number of school threats across America, we must take each allegation seriously for the safety of our students and staff,” Gunter said. “Students often say things that they should not say and sometimes they do not understand the difference between an appropriate or inappropriate statement, response or reaction. Teachers and administrators guide students every day by having conversations about making appropriate decisions. Parents and guardians can extend their support by having these conversations with their children as well.”
