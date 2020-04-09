The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested four people who were allegedly involved in a Houston mall shooting during a Lufkin traffic stop this morning, a press release from DPS said.
The suspects' identification has not been made available and the investigation is ongoing.
A shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Greenspoint Mall in Houston. Houston investigators connected a gray 2016 Chevrolet passenger car to the crime, the release said.
A trooper spotted the Chevrolet while heading northbound on U.S. Highway 59 and stopped it with the help of the Lufkin Police Department at the corner of Daniel McCall and Southwood drives, the release said. Four men were taken into custody and transported to the Angelina County Jail.
Officers found a firearm and felony amounts of narcotics in the vehicle while processing the scene, the release said.
DPS has asked that all further questions be forwarded to the Houston Police Department.
