Extend your right arm as far as you can, and then swing it with as much force as possible upside your head.
Now do the same with your left arm. All the way out, making sure you generate plenty of force, and smack yourself right in the skull.
Not a love tap. Smack it like you mean it.
You probably (hopefully) won’t do it. If you do, you won’t do it more than once. You’re smarter than that. You already know beating yourself with either arm, let alone both, is pretty foolish.
But here we Americans are in 2020, smashing ourselves repeatedly with both arms.
The “arms” are our two political parties. The “head” is our government.
And down here suffering the brunt of the damage is the poor body — us. Just your average, everyday American citizens.
In all my years, I can’t remember a bigger divide reaching this far down to the body. We’re losing friends and family over political party arguments — ditching loved ones in favor of elected officials who don’t even know our names and can’t pick us out of a lineup of one.
Right wing. Left wing. No room for anything in between. Each side ready to wage outright war over who gets to be in control of everything. Any middle ground is ignored while the wings wind up for another swing.
Sifting through the garbage in search of justification, or even clarification, is just plain exhausting. The corruption and overall sleaze are constant interruptions in our searches for anything decent.
All I know is an eagle needs both wings to fly.
Our two-party system has worked — albeit in fits and starts — since this country’s birth. Yes, there have been attempts to insert a third party — Teddy Roosevelt’s Progressive Party perhaps the most notable — but those attempts rarely have any effect. Third parties just don’t last. There aren’t many three-winged eagles out there, and if there were, they probably wouldn’t have a chance of getting off the ground.
Having two parties is supposed to help create checks and balances to ensure we don’t fall into a one-party system. It’s designed to ensure we don’t create a monarchy. We don’t do kings around here, right? Examples of countries with a single-party include China, Cuba and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Their one party? The Communist party.
But instead of employing our two parties to maintain balance, our government and much of the population continues to insist on trying to overload one side. Any eagle born with a too-large or too-small wing isn’t going to fly. It won’t exist as much more than a fancy-looking chicken, ground-bound forever. It’s not going anywhere.
Neither are we, if we can’t regain some balance.
Two wings. Two weapons. Whap. Whap. We can only hope this period in time is a mere blip — an anomaly we’ll be able to correct in time so we can get back to soaring the way we should.
Because the alternative is pretty scary. All that head smacking can lead to serious issues for the entire body. According to the Oxford Academic, “cardiovascular complications are common after brain injury and are associated with increased mortality and morbidity.”
In this case, the heart of our country is its everyday people — not the ones supposedly in charge of everything, and certainly not the two wings charged with keeping us airborne. There are 542 elected federal officials in the United States government. That’s from an overall population of 327 million — meaning just .000001% of us is responsible for governing. Yes. We have a bigger heart than brain.
But keep bashing the head, and eventually, the heart just gives out. Or gives up.
At some point, we’re going to need to identify more as Americans and less as party members. I don’t ever remember mentioning “Democrat” or “Republican” when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. I haven’t heard a single patriotic song mention anything other than our actual country. Any individual hoping to hijack our ability to fly doesn’t deserve a chance — or a vote.
Yes, the brain is responsible for making all the decisions, but without a healthy body to carry out the actions, the brain is helpless. Likewise, a brain-damaged body just sits around stuck in neutral.
We may not like all of it. We may not agree on any of it.
But this eagle still needs both wings to fly.
