Texas Department of Public Safety troopers investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash found bundles of what is believed to be marijuana, weighing approximately 165 pounds.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 59 in Polk County, about three miles south of Diboll, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
The driver was identified as 63-year-old Stevenson McClendon from Houston. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace.
The preliminary investigation indicates that McClendon experienced a medical emergency about 2:30 p.m., causing a 2018 Chevrolet pickup to leave the roadway to the right, where it struck a guardrail before overturning.
No additional information is available at this time.
