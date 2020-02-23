Calling all artists: The Lufkin Convention and Visitors Bureau and Downtown Lufkin are excited to announce a fun new event during this year’s annual SpringFest. Join us for SpringFest’s Chalk Walk from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 18.
SpringFest’s Chalk Walk will feature local and out-of-town artists, of all abilities and ages, as they transform the streets of downtown Lufkin into vibrant colors and works of art with the chance to win prizes.
Participating artists will pay a $20 registration fee. The fee will include their chalk supplies, but artists are allowed to provide their own if they wish. Artists will pick their own 6-foot-by-6-foot spaces on a first-come, first-serve basis during check-in. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. the morning of the event, and artists will be able to begin working at that point.
SpringFest will begin at 10 a.m. and patrons will be able to walk among the artists to watch the art come to life. We encourage all of our artists to be creative and unique with their drawings. The more color the better.
At 6 p.m., judges will pick a first-, second- and third-place winner. Prize money will be awarded in the following amounts: first place, $600; second place, $300; and third place, $100.
Everyone is encouraged to participate, no matter what skill level. There will also be a Kids’ Zone for our smallest artists to doodle.
This year’s SpringFest will also feature live music, a car show, a family zone, and local food trucks and vendors. Admission into SpringFest is free, so bring the whole family out for a great day of fun.
For more information on SpringFest and SpringFest’s Chalk Walk, check out visitlufkin.com, or give us a call at 633-0349.
