I love to be positive and share positive events that are taking place in this beautiful city, but please allow me a moment to get something off my heart that has been festering within me for the last few weeks.
Our state Rep. Trent Ashby has been a vital and positive influence in Lufkin, Angelina County and all of East Texas for many years.
Trent has been a field representative for Congressman Jim Turner, D-Crockett, and an economic development spokesman for the Texas Forest Country Partnership, an elected trustee for the Lufkin Independent School District in addition to being our state representative for the last seven years.
Trent has taken care of East Texas as well as the state of Texas. How dare the person he supported as Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives work behind closed doors to try and undermine his servant’s heart and soil Trent’s name throughout Texas.
We’re pleased Speaker Dennis Bonnen has decided not to seek reelection, allowing an objective team builder to act with openness and honor. The people of District 57 overwhelmingly reelected Trent to be our state representative, and we love what he does for our district each and every day. He works with us for jobs, for better education, for better teacher benefits, for youth activities, for our forest products and for our water. We believe East Texans are a pretty good judge of character.
We do have many positive programs and events going on in this great city and it is always gratifying to be included in what is happening in Lufkin.
I welcomed the 38th Leadership Lufkin Class to our community and cannot wait for them to share their knowledge and new ideas with the whole county.
I personally want to thank Dana Smithhart and Mary King for volunteering their time to be the advisers for Leadership Lufkin for the past seven years. These two ladies are truly a gift to our community and have given their all to make Lufkin a better place to live, work, play and worship. We are grateful for their time and energy shared with us. Both Dana and Mary have been awarded the Butch McMullen Silver Spike Award, and I am pleased to call them both my friends.
Thank you to Kate Rudasill and Rebecca Dilday for taking the sponsorship role for Leadership Lufkin from Dana and Mary. I know you will give your heart and soul to this great group of future leaders in our community.
The Leadership Tomorrow Class for 2019-20 also was introduced this past week and, once again, we are in for a promising year of new ideas and questions from the future leaders of our city. These young adults from county high schools are eager and ready to learn and share. We wish them a year of adventure and insight into our business and government leadership.
Lufkin Daily News reporter Jess Huff did a wonderful job bringing us the story of the Flying Vikings two weeks ago.
My wife, Tony, and I were having breakfast at the Angelina County Airport and there was a bunch of activity and excited youth all over the airport that morning. It turned out to be the Flying Vikings, Timber Creek Church and Hudson High School who shared in treating more than 20 mentally or physically disabled children to an airplane ride.
It was a heartwarming feeling to know that the community we live in would have pilots and young high school students share their time and resources with these special young children. Wow, what a treat.
Thank you to all the churches in Lufkin that will provide a safe place for our youngsters to trick or treat this week. Thank you for reaching out and providing your facilities to these families to get out and be entertained and stay off the streets tonight.
For everyone, please be alert and cautious on Halloween night. We hope that you will come to downtown Lufkin and be treated on the afternoon of Halloween and that you will be careful where you go and how you travel on Halloween night.
We were honored to have Gov. Greg Abbott in our community on Monday to share in the ribbon cutting of one of our new industries, Sterling.
Carter Sterling is a gifted leader of his company. It was wonderful to see and experience new life in the old Lufkin Industry’s Trailer Plant. Sterling has brought new life back to nearly 200,000 square feet of this idled facility and it has created 150 jobs in our county. The governor was very complimentary of our economic development efforts and we were pleased he took time to visit us in Lufkin.
We are blessed to live in the most beautiful and progressive part of this great state of Texas. Let’s take care of what we have been blessed with and let’s take care of each other and be attentive to the needs of those around us.
Be a friend to someone this week and do something kind without being asked to do so.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.