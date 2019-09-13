“Never forget.”
Forget? Not likely.
This week’s remembrance of Sept. 11 will resurrect something sticking with me until I’m gone. All the stories and tributes, both in the news and on social media, brought back the sickening feelings we all experienced that day.
This week, we shared our “Where were you?” stories. We read testimonies from survivors and memorials to the fallen. Once again, I found myself watching documentaries I’ve already seen. I stared at the footage with the same sense of sorrow and anger I felt 18 years ago.
Doesn’t seem so long ago.
I still feel my shoulders slump in helplessness, the same way I did when those images were first flashing across my TV screen. I still get chills from seeing the light display memorializing the twin towers. I fight back tears while viewing the images of those incredibly brave first responders making their way through the rubble with no regard to their own safety.
Yeah, I remember. I remember names.
Todd Beamer, Tom Burnett, Mark Bingham and Jeremy Glick, who with others led a charge to try and save Flight 93 and died trying.
Welles Crowther, the “man in the red bandana.” They found his body next to those of firefighters; a young equities trader, he’d perished while saving others.
Betty Ong and Amy Sweeney, the flight attendants whose stone-cold calm in the face of horror allowed them to make a phone call helping officials identify the hijackers responsible for crashing one of the planes into the towers. Their plane. They didn’t survive.
There’s not enough space in one column to list all those we should be remembering. I’m ashamed to admit I don’t know all those names.
What I do know, and what I’ll remember as much as the day itself, was our country’s reaction afterward.
First, we were knocked breathless, like anyone who’s taken a sucker punch to the gut. We were stunned into a numbness lasting for days.
Then came the anger. Floods of it. We lashed out at the right people, and we lashed out at the wrong ones. Our fury was indiscriminate. We wanted someone to pay.
The reaction I’ll remember most, however, came shortly afterward.
We banded together. In my lifetime, I’ve never seen this entire country pull together the way we did over the ensuing weeks and months.
I’ve never seen the American flag on display in so many different ways. Real flags flew everywhere. Lapel pins. T-shirts. “America Strong,” indeed. We sure were there for a while.
We should have learned something from the experience. It’s the least we could have done for those who made such sacrifices.
In everything I’ve read or watched regarding the tragedy, I’ve never heard of a single first responder asking a victim his or her political or religious affiliation before attempting a rescue.
I haven’t heard of a single firefighter or police officer who sorted potential casualties into “right” or “left” piles. No one wearing a uniform was color-coding the ones he or she tried to save.
Man, I was so proud of us. We showed who I’d always thought we were: A united people who never took a punch with standing up and swinging back twice as hard — and with all of us in hand, not just a select few.
I miss it. I miss our sense of unity.
I miss feeling that while the event was horrendous and unimaginable for this nation, maybe it would be what we needed to reconnect. I hoped we’d never need another such incident to remind us of how much better we are together. Those poor souls wouldn’t have died in vain, I thought.
I guess I should have known better. Even though we’ve banded together after threats before, we’ve also managed to drift apart as soon as we faced down those threats.
We were the “Greatest Generation” after World War II — after the attack on Pearl Harbor got our attention — and then we nearly ripped ourselves apart in the ’60s and ’70s.
And now? Wow. Seems we’ve forgotten how we’ve made it through so many national disasters.
In fact, it seems the only time we take care of one another — every one of us — is post-catastrophe. In a dark corner of my mind, I wonder if it’s actually going to take another 9/11 to get our attention. Are we Americans only happy when we have someone to fight?
And if we can’t find an overseas enemy, are we going to just work on ripping apart the nearest ones different from us?
If this is the case — and God help us, it sure seems it is — then our “Never Forget” displays don’t really mean anything. If we can’t keep ourselves together without another cataclysmic national event ...
…then we insult the memory of the very ones we claim to cherish.
