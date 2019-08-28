Due to a line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Etoile Water Supply to notify all customers on FM 226 south of county road 484 and all roads branching off (CR 484, CR 498, Lake Crest, Shirley Creek, Shirley Creek Estates, New World and Rayburn Hideaway) that they will need to boil their water prior to consumption. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption.
For info, call 852-2215.
