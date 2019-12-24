Crimes occur around us everyday. We don’t notice some and we ignore others but crime is a community problem that can only be addressed with the community’s help.
We convince ourselves that, since we were not the victim, we have no reason to be involved. When we have information about a crime, we fear becoming a target by reporting to the police what we know. We fear the public scrutiny or social media backlash that might follow our name being listed in a police report or our testimony in court.
Crime Stoppers exists to assist law enforcement in solving and preventing crimes and accomplishes these tasks by overcoming the apathy and fear that inhibit community involvement. Even if you don’t see how crime impacts you, Crime Stoppers’ reward offer can pique your interest in helping solve a crime. Crime Stoppers addresses the fear barrier by offering a means to provide crime-solving information without identifying yourself.
Information provided through Crime Stoppers’ website (639TIPS.com), mobile app (639TIPS.com/app) or telephone tipline (639-TIPS), is anonymous — no one will ask for your name or your contact information. An anonymous tip that leads to the arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward.
Texas laws protect Crime Stoppers tipsters. The entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster, so no one — not Crime Stoppers, not law enforcement, and not the community — will know who you are.
Many crime-solving tips are generated through this weekly article, but Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips concerning any crime or wanted felon in Angelina, Houston, Trinity or Tyler counties. Without your anonymous tip, a crime might go unsolved. Get involved.
