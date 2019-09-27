The American Red Cross in Angelina County will host an open house and barbecue on Saturday to teach locals about the organization and upcoming changes they are considering.
“The purpose of the event is to let the communities in the seven counties we are responsible for in East Texas know what the Red Cross and our awesome partners are doing for this area,” Scott Brawley, the disaster program manager, said in a press release.
The Red Cross plans to:
■ Discuss how to be better prepared for the next big disaster.
■ Express its need to recruit new volunteers and the need to grow partnerships.
■ Recognize local organizations that have contributed to the improvement of the warehouse.
The organization also hopes to get community feedback on locating the Lufkin Office at the warehouse. A car went through a wall of their office on Frank Street on Father’s Day.
“Since serving the area can only happen with volunteers, there will be presentations on different volunteer opportunities,” he said. “We are excited that as part of this event, the Lufkin Police Department will be giving a presentation on how to respond to an active shooter.”
