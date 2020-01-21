Early Saturday morning, a 16-year-old was shot in front of the Texas Forestry Museum on Atkinson Drive in Lufkin. Since then, social media commentators have focused on the actions of the victim, while the attention of law enforcement investigators is on identifying the shooter and preventing another crime.
Critics quickly took to their keyboards to ask where were the victim’s parents, question a child’s reasons for being out of bed after midnight, and to accuse the victim of being involved in a crime and refusing to name his assailant.
The investigating officers, on the other hand, won’t re-victimize the young man. They’ll do everything possible to solve a crime that could have taken a life, which includes utilizing Crime Stoppers to receive anonymously submitted information from people too afraid or apathetic to become openly involved in the criminal justice process.
The victim, who was transported to a Houston-area hospital and told officers he does not know the identity of the person who shot him. But crimes don’t happen in a vacuum, so someone can help solve this case. The shooter, either bragging or through nervous chatter, will tell someone what they did. That person can relay the information through Crime Stoppers to investigators and never have to speak to an officer, testify in court, or reveal their identity, all while being eligible for a cash reward.
If you know who committed this aggravated assault, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or by calling 639-TIPS. You’ll see other requests for assistance with this case but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. With Crime Stoppers, the entire process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.