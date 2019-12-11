The other day I met someone who read one of my articles and told me they are trying to be kind to others, even when that person had been mean to them.
They described how they were cut off in traffic and rather than be angry they just said, “I guess you needed it more than I did.” He said it was working well until his wife stopped him and asked, “Just who are you, and what have you done?”
Growing up I remember my father telling me that maybe I should go outside and get some air, before I said or did something that we both were going to regret. My father, a strong disciplinarian, did not enjoy disciplining me. However, I always thought he took the Bible passage, “spare the rod, spoil the child” way too consistently. Now, I look back and realize that he was tough on me because he loved me. I wish I could hear him say just one more time, “Remember who you are.”
Relationships don’t last because of the good times; they last because the hard times were handled with love and care. I have to remind myself of the best way to manage a difficult circumstance. When you stop and consider all the things that are happening in people’s lives around us, are we really in need of “stuff?”
Recently, Gary Stallard wrote a column about bragging on others. I wonder what our city would be like if everyone looked first for something to brag about rather than to complain.
There are some great people who brighten the room upon entry; however, there are others who are simply not content unless they get what they want. It seems that no matter what is said or done, they are not happy and nothing seems to be able to help them be happy.
I applaud his article and pray that we are all working toward “bragging about Lufkin and each other.”
Recently, I asked what the world would be like if we added kindness and patience to our daily determination. This month, begin every morning determined to bring joy and peace into our community while making sure to provide a measure of forbearance. You know how it feels to hold a newborn child. You understand the joy experienced and the peace that it brings as that baby falls asleep in your arms.
December is a great time to step outside, get some fresh air and search your soul for who you are and who you want to be. The air can be crisp, the leaves changing colors or have fallen, and the time to appreciate each other is here. Spend some time today with those you love, don’t wait until Christmas Day.
Time passes too swiftly, lives change suddenly and we miss the opportunity to express how much we appreciate those around us. Enjoy the holiday season with family and friends.
