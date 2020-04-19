A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for East Texas, according to the National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana.
At 2:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Apple Springs and moving east at 45 mph.
Radar indicated the thunderstorm could produce wind gusts up to 70 mph and half dollar-size hail.
National Weather Service forecasters said hail, wind and tree damage was likely.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring as this storm system moves through the region.
