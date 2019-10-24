Kurth Memorial Library’s annual Fall Brown Bag Book Sale begins today and runs until Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
The brown bag sale has been going on for about five years now. Its counterpart, the spring sale, has been going on for nearly 50 years, Friends of the Library president Michael Morgan said. Library director Lorraine Simoneau said they decided to add the fall sale because of the amount of donations they were receiving.
“During the fall sale, we don’t have bid tables and the super expensive books (like the spring sale),” Simoneau said. “This is more of a value sale. You get yourself a bunch of books at a cheap, cheap value.”
During the sale, patrons can fill a brown bag with books for $3, no library card needed. And yes, you can fill however many bags you can pay for, Simoneau said.
“The sale is an opportunity for people who can’t get to the library all the time to have something they can take home and keep for themselves,” she said.
Anyone can donate books for either sale during library hours (except for lunch from 12-2 p.m.) around the back of the library.
“Just like the spring sale, the purpose of the Friends of the Library is to generate funding for the library,” Simoneau said. “That money is used for a variety of things. It hugely supports library programming we do like the summer reading program.”
The funds from the Friends of the Library fundraisers purchase exhibits and events like Dinosaur George last year and furnishings like the library’s security system.
“We always need people to join the Friends of the Library,” Simoneau said. “There’s a lot of work to be done, and only a certain number of us.”
The Friends of the Library host a drive for new members to sign up every year at the spring sale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.