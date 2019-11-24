The Lufkin Daily News will include a donation envelope in today’s paper for readers to donate to the Christian Information & Service Center.
An Angelina County nonprofit organization, CISC provides food to thousands of people each month.
This is the fourth year The Lufkin Daily News has included this envelope. The address included on the envelope sends it straight to CISC.
‘‘The Lufkin Daily News is once again proud to partner with CISC and thankful for our new partner, Lee Trans,’’ Tammy Kedrowicz said. ‘‘Our community is a very giving community, and we are so proud to be a part of that. Every dollar counts. Please put what you can in these envelopes to send to CISC. There are thousands in our community that need to be fed daily, not just during the holidays. Be thankful if you are able to go to bed with a full belly and please don’t forget those that aren’t so fortunate.’’
Additionally, CISC provides quilts, bags, jackets and coats for the winter months. They hand out Backpack Buddies weekly, which provide lunches for pre-K to middle school students in need. Donations from readers will contribute to these programs over the coming year.
CISC is regularly open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. They will be closed this week for the Thanksgiving holiday but will resume services Monday, Dec. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.