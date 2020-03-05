They’ve earned the No. 2 seed in the ongoing Region XIV Conference Championship tournament by virtue of finishing first in the South Zone.
But by no means are the Angelina College Roadrunners satisfied.
The Roadrunners, who earned a first-round bye, will open their tournament run today. AC will face No. 10 seed Lamar State College-Port Arthur’s Seahawks, who downed No. 7 seed Trinity Valley Community College 76-69 in Tuesday’s opening round.
The Roadrunners swept the regular-season series against LSC-PA, winning in Port Arthur on a buzzer-beating tip before winning more convincingly at Shands Gymnasium in February.
To Wade, it’s almost as if those games never happened.
“You have to throw away records, and you have to throw away what you think you know,” AC head coach Nick Wade said. “It all comes down to mental toughness and execution. It’s really that simple.
“You’re trying to be better than somebody for 40 minutes, and it doesn’t matter if it’s ugly or pretty. As long as you get it done, you get to move on to the next game.”
The ’Runners (21-9) at one point in the regular season reeled off a 12-game winning streak — including a pair of wins over the Seahawks. In the last two regular-season games, however, the Roadrunners experienced a pair of slight stumbles, falling to a good Blinn College team on the road and hanging on to beat Coastal Bend Community College in Saturday’s regular-season finale.
“We played pretty well at Blinn and had a chance to win, but execution was an issue,” Wade said. “I’m glad it happened, because when you’re on a roll like we were, you tend to overlook some things we take pride in.
“Saturday was Sophomore Day, and there was a lot of emotion, with a lot of the kids’ families here. You expect games to go like that, but we still found a way to win. That’s all that matters, and our sophomores won their last game on their home floor.”
The regular season is over, Wade said, and everything now comes down to a one-game-at-a-time approach. He feels his team is more than prepared to make some noise over the next few days in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“Last week was last week, and this week is this week,” Wade said. “I have a team that’s ready to go, and whether they’re freshmen or sophomores, nobody cares at this point. It’s about doing what you’ve been coached to do at a high level, and I think we have a great chance to be successful in the tournament.”
Thursday’s game tips off at 6 p.m. at Centenary College in Shreveport. Live streaming will be available at angelinaathletics.com.
