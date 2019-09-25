September was an exciting month for the Angelina Arts Alliance beginning with brand new shows at both the Temple Theater and The Pines Theater.
First, we kicked off the 2019-20 Performing Arts Series at the Temple Theater with a sold-out performance by the Charlie Daniels Band, followed by a wildly successful “Dino Light” performance by Lightwire Theater. Almost 800 children and adults attended this first of a four-part Discovery Series event.
This month, we also unveiled a brand-new season of performances at the Pines Theater with eight outstanding artists as part of the 2020 Pines Presents Series.
This new series represents a full year of learning, planning and community engagement regarding the future programs at The Pines Theater. With our new responsibility to oversee the Pines Series, the Arts Alliance gathered broad community support through engagement activities, public forums and audience surveys.
These results, along with our mission-based approach to programming and The Pines’ budget, created the premise from which artists were selected. The result? Eight high-quality artists that will appeal to a broader range of individuals. This, along with new lower ticket prices, makes the performing arts more accessible to more people.
The new season kicks off in January with country music sensations Farewell Angelina, featuring their CMT No. 1 song “Ghosts.” In February, we celebrate a major historical and cultural figure, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with renowned artist Damien Sneed’s “We Shall Overcome.”
Doolin’, France’s No. 1 Celtic musicians, will be here just in time for St. Patrick’s Day week in March. In April, we welcome the South Carolina-based artists who earned the No. 1 jazz album on iTunes and Amazon music charts. Come see why everyone is raving about Ranky Tanky.
We finish the new season with America’s top brass ensemble Rodney Marsalis and the Philadelphia Big Brass in September, followed by the Quebe Sisters and their Texas-true western swing in October.
America’s No. 1 Buddy Holly tribute, the Winter Dance Party, will rock The Pines Theater in November, and finally, we wrap up the season with a wonderful and hilarious Christmas celebration with The 3 Redneck Tenors’ “Christmas Spec-Tac-Yule-Ar.”
The season ticket renewal period runs Oct. 1-15 and new season tickets can be purchased from Oct. 16-31. All single tickets go on sale Nov. 4. Please contact the Angelina Arts Alliance box office at 633-5454 or go online at angelinaarts.org for more information.
We are excited to take a greater role in the cultural development of our community and we encourage everyone to get more involved in the arts.
Come see a show and experience for yourself how great it is to see live entertainment. You won’t be disappointed.
