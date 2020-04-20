Greetings, friends. This is a year we will never forget. This is something none of us thought we would experience in our lifetimes. But we are resilient, and with God’s blessing, we will endure.
The Tax Office has been closed since April 2. Wow, I never thought I’d see the day. I know this has placed a burden on the citizens, and I hate that. Without defending myself, I want to take this opportunity to explain why we have been closed.
I told my staff from the beginning that once a mandatory stay-at-home or shelter-in-place was ordered, we would close the doors and walk away until the order was lifted. That happened April 2.
The week of March 16, the county and city of Lufkin mandated that all non-essential businesses be closed. On March 16, Gov. Greg Abbott made my office non-essential by waiving certain vehicle registration, titling and parking placard regulations in Texas. In other words, he waived fees and penalties for late registration renewals, title transfers and 30-day temporary registration permits.
Property taxes were not affected as they are and always have been due in Texas by Jan. 31. Four-pay plans are and always have been due by Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31. Taxpayers have always been able to pay property tax by mail, and for many years by online payment, whenever unable to pay in person. We always have and always will honor the postmark date or online payment date as paid on that date.
In March, my plan was to have my staff of 18 work three consecutive days, in three shifts of six, through March 31. I wanted the drive-thru window to be open. However, my staff was unwilling to handle paperwork and payments, especially cash, directly from the public. Yes, I’m the boss, but it is up to them to decide what steps to take to keep themselves and their families safe. God forbid that I make them do something that could cause them to contract the virus and expose their families.
We had a drop-box in March, and we were surprised and appalled at what people were dropping in that box. We found loose cash, a $100 bill, passports, driver’s licenses, international identification, and credit and debit cards in the box. We had people pulling up to the drop-box, and then waiting there for 10 or more minutes before realizing nobody would be sending their receipts back out of the box. We matched up the cash to paperwork that was also loosely floating around. The man who dropped the $100 bill called and asked for his money back. Luckily, we were inside when he called.
I understand that many will not agree with my decisions regarding this situation, and I respect their opinions. I am just doing the best that I can with circumstances I have never had to deal with. I pray for God’s blessings on us all.
