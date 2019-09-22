September seems to be flying by. I think one reason is because we are all back into a more routine schedule now that school is back in session. We just seem to be a little more organized in our work schedule, as well as our volunteer schedule.
I’ve heard many, many individuals comment on what a giving, sharing community we live in and it is heartwarming to see the helping hands being extended in this great city to help those who are less fortunate than we are.
Whether it’s a health issue or a housing issue, there are individuals and agencies standing ready to render assistance when the need is made known.
It is so gratifying to hear of the overwhelming outreach of this great city to the homeless, the hungry and those wishing for a change of life experience as they become drug- or alcohol-free.
Thank you to all who volunteer, who give of their time and treasure to make life better for those who seek to improve their lives.
The United Way goal has been set for the 2019 Angelina County Campaign. The 2019 campaign goal of $315,000 will be a challenge, but there is no doubt in my mind that we as a community will step forward and meet the challenge.
Please share your resources for this worthwhile community effort. We have some brand new businesses and some seasoned businesses, and I am sure that everyone will be pleased with the final fundraising results.
The Texas State Forest Festival Kick-Off Parade was a great beginning to this year’s 35th annual Forest Festival.
Congratulations to my dear friend, Bubby Henderson, for being the Grand Marshall. It was Bubby’s idea to regenerate the Chamber’s efforts to revive the Forest Festival and make it larger and more entertaining with a carnival and Lumberjack activities. Thank you, Bubby, for breathing new life into one of the best festivals in the state.
As soon as the Forest Festival ends this afternoon, our attention will focus on the Angelina County AirFest next weekend. Let’s hope for good weather. And with good weather, outstanding crowds will come to this entertaining air show.
Our Angelina County Airport is a beacon to air traffic from all across these United States, and it will be the welcome mat to many, many travelers next weekend. We are blessed to have this great facility in our county.
The Lufkin City Council has approved the 2019-20 budget for the next 12 months, and I must confess that a lot of self-examination has gone into each of the departments and each department head has stepped forward with a realistic budget for a growing city.
With the expansion of Lockheed Martin, American eChem and Atkinson Candy, and the building of a brand new facility for Twin Disc and Hammer, the city of Lufkin is blessed with new jobs and tax base.
What we struggle with as a 137-year-old city is aging infrastructure and facilities. All of these items were taken into consideration as the budget was proposed. Both long- and short-range goals will continue to be discussed to keep your streets, water, sewer and trash collection competitive and affordable.
The recycle collection is a real challenge for our Solid Waste Department right now, and we are addressing the issue with an in-house survey. A decision will have to be made in the near future. These are your dollars we are wasting, and we are aware of the cost involved. Stay tuned.
Our Lufkin city sales tax continues to show some growth. I will continue to urge you to shop locally first. Give our retail merchants the chance to satisfy your needs and thank them for being a part of this great city’s economy.
We continue to covet your input and suggestions. Please help us make Lufkin prosperous and desirable. We want to be your partner.
After the 18th anniversary of Sept. 11 this year, I received an email stating how united we all became on Sept. 12, 2001. Remember that next morning when everyone was displaying the American flag and loving this great nation. We need to return to that attitude.
Bless you.
