Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

With so much going on right now, it’s easy to get lost in the moment.
When we leave a store, we’re thinking about loading our car without contaminating interior surfaces with our hands that touched the shopping cart and surfaces inside the store. We then try to enter the car without touching anything inside it before we sanitize our hands, but also without touching anything outside after we’ve sanitized. While juggling those tasks, we’re thinking about our next steps, like where we’ll find the toilet paper the store we left didn’t have.
We’re preoccupied, to say the least. That preoccupation got the better of a Walmart shopper last month. The woman mistakenly left her purse in a shopping cart after loading her car. She realized her mistake before getting out of the parking lot but it was too late. The purse was gone. Walmart’s security video shows who took it, but investigators need help identifying her.
An image of the suspect inside the store is included here. The dark-haired, possibly Hispanic, woman was wearing a T-shirt with “SUNDAY FUNDAY” across the front. Portions of the security videos, showing the suspect and her vehicle, are posted at 639TIPS.com.
The purse was discarded at Sam’s Club and found there by employees the next morning. The victim’s cash, several hundred dollars, was missing.
If you can identify woman who took the purse, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com or call (936) 639- TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crimesolving tip might be eligible for a reward.
