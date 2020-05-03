May 3
Five years ago
■ Study shows tourists spent $131.1 million in Angelina County in 2014.
■ Lufkin High School Quliana Hernandez is crowned 2015 Miss Cinco de Mayo at the Communities Cinco de Mayo Festival held at Kiwanis Park.
Ten years ago
■ Gipson Funeral Home reopens after being closed for four months due to damage from a tornado in December.
■ The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosts its second annual Educational Excellence Awards program to honor 55 11th-graders from Central, Diboll, Hudson, Lufkin and Zavalla.
Twenty years ago
■ Three Lufkin mayoral candidates, current Mayor Louis Bronaugh, home builder Max Alamo and pilot Dale Ingle, focus on city.
■ Former Lufkin High School basketball coach Jesse Walker to be inducted into Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.
