September was full of events, too many to mention them all but it was a great start to a wonderful fall season. Saturday brings even more events, including the Catfish Festival in Huntington.
For the American Legion Family No. 113, the Draggin’ & Pullin’ in the Pines at Pine Valley Raceway benefiting our veterans was held Sept. 14.
The Legion Family hosted a POW/MIA ceremony on the third Friday of September, as is tradition. Guest speakers included Lufkin Mayor Bob Brown; state Rep. Trent Ashby; Jake Ellis (standing in for state Sen. Robert Nichols); and one of our own members, Al Charanza.
The emphasis of the evening was remembering those who have given so much in support of our freedom and not allowing those to be forgotten. The ceremony included a touching explanation of each component on the table set for one presented by Post Commander Michele Scuito.
This is a busy time of year for the American Legion Family No. 113. We were involved with the Angelina AirFest. Upcoming events including the Huntington Catfish Festival, Angelina County Veterans Day Parade, Honor America Night at Abe Martin Stadium and a special veterans event at the Pines Theater, and the annual Wreaths Across America tribute over the course of the remainder of this calendar year.
The Legion is working with several veterans that are in need of food and shelter in our area. We have future that includes a facility that will house veterans and their families that have encountered life situations leaving them desperate and seeking assistance in those tough times.
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or a family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves.
The new school year started just over a month ago and getting things introduced in a timely manner can be a real challenge. The 2020 Bluebonnet Girls State information will be out in early January with first registration in March. If you are or have a Junior girl that is interested in government, not politics, this is a great summer program that is worth checking out. girls-state.org/
“Save the Date” Nov. 10 for a Special Veterans Day Celebration to be at The Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin in partnership with the City of Lufkin. On this date in 1919, the first National Convention of the American Legion was held after being chartered by Congress a few months earlier. It’s the date the American Legion Auxiliary was founded. This event continues our 100-year Centennial Celebration.
Please join us in showing our respect, admiration and great thanks to our U.S. military on this day. Enjoy some great music, a proclamation by our mayor, interesting information, great speakers and so much more. It’s also a final push for sponsorships for this year Wreaths Across America.
If you haven’t already sponsored your wreaths, please do so as soon as possible. Deadline is usually the weekend after Thanksgiving. Remember, your $15 sponsorship does more than placing a wreath on a veterans grave at Christmas time. It is also used to purchase grave marker flags for veterans’ grave sites on Memorial Day in several Angelina County cemeteries and scholarships for our veterans, their families and so much more. facebook.com/ALA113LufkinTX/ or email us at ala113@consolidated.net.
To learn more about who we are, what we do and why we matter, come visit one of our meetings on the first Monday of each month at the (American Legion Post No. 113) Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave. Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
