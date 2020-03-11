The Museum of East Texas invites you and your family to visit the museum often and participate in the many exciting programs this spring.
The museum is offering fun-filled art activities including watercolors, colored pencil, fabric and paper from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An art project will be available each day.
We are delighted to offer works by renowned local artists: Barbara Richert, watercolor Wednesday; Janet Turner, colored pencil on Thursday; and Charlotte Baker Montgomery, fabulous Friday.
Ann Phifer Reyes presented food day on Monday and Jeanelle McCall presented paper on Tuesday.
Refreshments will be provided throughout the day. There is no charge, but children under 12 should be accompanied by a guardian.
This is a come-and-go, so you are welcome to come for 15 minutes or stay all day.
Current exhibitions, which are updated throughout the year, include:
■ Charlotte Baker Montgomery (1910-2009), Permanent Collection, Museum of East Texas.
■ Janet Turner (1914-1988), Permanent Collection, Museum of East Texas.
■ Ann Phifer Reyes. Long Ago
■ Jeanelle McCall, Acrylic Paintings and Fiber Art.
■ David Bates, Oil on Canvas.
■ Barbara Richert, Pastel on Sanded Paper
■ Fungi, Donna Anderson, Richard Faviell, Stephanie Lemke, Dennis Rankin, Carol Riggs, Connie Thompson, Bill Tindall, Thomas Willis, Angelina Photographic Association.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo School Art Program will be available through March 18.
This exhibition includes approximately 700 pieces of art, as students compete for ribbons, medals and scholarships in a variety of mediums with a common theme of Rodeo events and Agricultural Heritage.
The Museum of East Texas is honored to continue to partner with Lufkin and Hudson school districts in this important student competition.
On behalf of Denise Davis, district coordinator, Melanie Moses, Hudson coordinator, and Pablo Torres, prepator, we thank all the teachers for encouraging their students to participate.
All works are judged by a dedicated team of volunteer professional artists.
The Lufkin ISD Young Scholars Showcase will be March 26 through May 3, with an opening reception from 4-7 p.m. March 26.
The Young Scholars program provides enrichment and extension for second- through fifth-grade advanced learners who are not enrolled in the Dual Language or Gifted/Talented programs.
Third through fifth graders are afforded learning opportunities in art, digital learning and STEM. Second graders are provided opportunities in art.
Anderson, Brandon, Brookhollow, Coston and Slack elementary schools are involved. The primary schools included are Burley, Dunbar, Herty, Kurth and Trout. Included are 400 pieces of art.
The museum will host its annual Clay Day from 1-3 p.m. April 18.
Artist/art educator Melanie Moses will assist our young artists with the creation clay figures.
Art Camp will be held May 26 through Aug. 14. Curator Ann Phifer Reyes is enthusiastically gathering faculty, materials and art supplies for our 23rd annual Art Camp.
For information about registration and scholarships, call the museum at 639-4434.
We hope to see you at your museum often.
