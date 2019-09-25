An Alto man died Monday in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59 about four miles north of Corrigan in Polk County, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
Donald Wolfe, 58, was southbound in a 2013 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer hauling timber when the truck struck a concrete barrier before driving off the roadway to the right, where it struck the wood line and overturned, the release states.
Wolfe was transported to CHI St. Luke’s in Livingston, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The crash remains under investigation.
