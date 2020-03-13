I’d barely made it 10 steps inside the clinic before a table of nurses and other health care officials stopped me.
“Have you been coughing, sneezing or having trouble breathing?” one lady asked.
Uh, yes, ma’am. That’s why I’m here.
I hadn’t finished nodding before they slapped a mask on my face and had me answer a questionnaire. The same questions regarding my symptoms, along with questions about any recent travels. I’d been back and forth to Shreveport, Louisiana, for a basketball tournament over the past four days, but I hadn’t made it to China or Italy.
As soon as I finished the paperwork, I was escorted to a room. I’m talking, like, immediately.
The guy who came into the room to perform my checkup wore a mask, goggles and gloves. And because this is a VA clinic, he spoke to me the way veterans do.
“You idiot. You drove feeling like that?
Then he performed some tests, including a flu swab. Ever had one of those? He jammed a long stick up each of my nostrils. He kept shoving the sticks until I swear they rammed against my brain — I’m talking so far up in there he erased at least three memories.
The tests of course were to see what particular disease I chose to contract for this spring break, but the tests also were to see what disease I don’t have: COVID-19. The coronavirus.
As they always do, the folks at the VA took care of me. They took care of my ailment, and they went through every necessary precaution to ensure I wasn’t dealing with something more serious.
Oh, and when the guy dismissed me, he left me some parting advice — delivered in a way a veteran could understand.
“Stay home, dummy. You don’t need to spread this mess around.”
He also told me push fluids and eat more veggies. Eww. Veggies? During my spring break?
I don’t have the coronavirus. So why did I have to go through all that stuff?
Precautions.
Personally, I’m extremely grateful to those at the VA who care enough for the community and me to do whatever they can to keep us as safe and healthy as possible.
Precautions are the very same reasons large venues are shutting down activities for now. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo shut down completely, leaving a lot of people angry. The NCAA canceled “March Madness” — one of the greatest sporting events in our country — after initially planning to hold games without fans present. The NBA has suspended its season entirely until a later, safer date. Travel bans and quarantines are commonplace.
That sleazy little COVID-19 bug has managed to wreak havoc around the world in the whole three months since the first reports came out of China. January marked the first reported case in the U.S. We’re up to 1,270 now, with 29 deaths reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization reports 118,000 cases worldwide, with 4,800 — and that “the number of affected countries tripled in two weeks.” That is one fast-moving bug.
The reactions to the information we’re receiving are all over the place. Outrage over the canceled events. Panic, of course, enough to send the hordes out buying up all the toilet paper and bottled water. (I’ll need an eventual explanation on the toilet paper shortage.) Plenty of shrugs — “It’s not as bad as the flu, so I’m good” — and even a rush to blame political parties. I’ve searched for images of the virus. To be honest, I can’t really tell whether it’s Democrat or Republican. It just looks like a spiky blob to me.
There’s also the blaming of the media.
Yes, the media. Dang ’em for reporting the story. By the same flawed logic, we can blame the media for WWII since they insisted on publicizing the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
Maybe this whole thing is overhyped. That would be great. But right now, there’s still a ton of the unknown surrounding the disease. It’s already killed some people, so that should be more than enough to get our attention. Until we have more concrete information, what can we do?
Precautions.
The same things my VA caretakers performed with me. Wash our hands (who wasn’t doing that already?), cover our noses and mouths when coughing and, most importantly, avoid the public if we’re sick. Precautions, like those the large sporting events are taking.
Yeah, the mortality rate for COVID-19 is “only” 3.4% (World Health Organization), far below the flu. I bet the ones saying “only” aren’t the ones who have lost anyone.
If I did happen to contract this specific virus, I’d have pretty high odds of beating it. However, just because I’m blessed with good health doesn’t mean everyone else is. What serves as mere annoyances or inconveniences for me may prove deadly for the person (or persons) toward whom I spray a few sneezes. Further, I’m fortunate enough to have paid sick days with my job. Not everyone does, meaning I’d cost some people money by infecting them with whatever I’m carrying.
No, I don’t care for all the disruption. It’s frustrating.
But if all these precautions help limit the virus’ effect until there’s a solid treatment in place, I’ll grudgingly accept the changes.
Benjamin Franklin said, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
He was talking about precautions.
We may not like Æem, but like those veggies, they’re for our own good.
