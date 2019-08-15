FRISCO — As part of a larger announcement made Wednesday by the Southland Conference, networks for each of the first four SFA football games for the ’Jacks’ 2019 campaign have been revealed. Additionally, the game time for SFA’s non-conference tilt at FCS opponent Southern Utah also has been released.
SFA’s 2019 season opener against Baylor in Waco at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 will be broadcast nationwide on ESPN+ and the ESPN app. One week later, the ’Jacks make their 2019 debut at Homer Bryce Stadium in a non-conference showdown against NCAA Division II adversary Tarleton State. Kickoff between the ’Jacks and Texans is at 6 p.m. with ESPN3 and the ESPN app set to carry the game.
Week three sees the ’Jacks head west to Cedar City, Utah, for their lone regular season non-conference showdown with an FCS program in 2019. At 7:05 p.m. Sept. 14, SFA tangles with Southern Utah for the sixth time in program history. The ’Jacks own a 3-2 overall record against the Thunderbirds, which includes a 1-1 mark when taking them on in Utah. The game will be broadcast on PlutoTV.
The ’Jacks return to ESPN+ and the ESPN app for their 2019 Southland Conference opener on Sept. 21 when they are scheduled to host Nicholls at 6 p.m. for Parents Weekend.
