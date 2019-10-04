A scheduling quirk left the Angelina College women’s and men’s soccer teams with a front-end loaded home schedule, meaning the teams already have played all but two opponents in the friendly confines of Lufkin.
The schedule also means that despite another three full weeks to play in the regular season, the Roadrunner women and men have but just one home stand remaining.
AC’s squads will host Jacksonville College tonight and Tyler College on Saturday in crucial conference matches.
Crucial, because both Angelina College teams remain in the mix for their respective postseason berths.
The Roadrunner women (8-3, 4-2) have won three straight matches and currently sit in third place in the Region XIV standings.
AC’s ladies handled Jacksonville 7-1 in the teams’ first meeting back on Sept. 6, with Daisy de Boer scoring a pair of goals and dealing three assists.
AC’s men (3-7-1, 2-5) are just a single game back of the fourth-place position in the conference standings. The Roadrunners beat Jacksonville on Sept. 6, with Taurayi Tugwete scoring two goals, including the game-winner in overtime.
Saturday’s matches have AC teams facing the nationally ranked Tyler College teams in a doubleheader. The Apache women (9-0, 6-0) currently are ranked No. 2 in the nation, while the Apache men (10-2, 7-0) are ranked No. 4.
Today’s matches against Jacksonville College kick off at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the women kick off at 2 p.m. with the men following immediately afterward.
Prior to each of Saturday’s matches, AC coaches will recognize the teams’ sophomores in pre-game ceremonies.
All matches this weekend take place at Jase Magers Field in Lufkin.
