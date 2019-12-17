Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

A woman’s truck was burglarized outside a gym on Timberland Drive in Lufkin, and Crime Stoppers has video of three men who used credit cards stolen during the burglary. Submitting an anonymous tip that identifies the men might be rewarded with cash.
The truck was locked but the purse and iPad inside were enough to entice the burglars to force entry by breaking a window. This occurred at 5 p.m. Nov. 15, a Friday, so they must have thought the loot in the truck was worth the risk of being seen by potential witnesses.
Within 30 minutes of the burglary, the victim’s stolen credit cards were used by three men at Lufkin’s Walmart. Because she’d previously enabled alerts for her credit card accounts, she knew of the fraudulent activity right away.
The transactions were declined and the knowledge provided by the card activity alerts helped investigating officers and Walmart staff to secure video of the offenders.
The video, posted at 639TIPS.com, shows three men attempting to purchase pre-paid credit cards using the stolen cards at the self checkout kiosks.
If you can identify any of the men, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use Crime Stoppers’ app (639TIPS.com/app), or call Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS. Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward.
The entire Crime Stoppers process is handled without identifying the tipster, so no one will know who you are, but only the first, most accurate, crime-solving tip received can be rewarded. Hesitate to submit a tip and someone else might beat you to the reward.
