Many years ago, when I first got into management with the electric company, I had a dear friend and seasoned manager tell me that “no good deed goes unpunished.”
Nothing has rung more clearly to me in the last month than that statement with the relocation of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit in Lufkin. This is a gift to our community that is displayed each year for the past 50-plus consecutive years by Lufkin Industries, and now GE/Baker Hughes.
This Christmas display is assembled and displayed out of the corporate heart of this corporation, and they certainly do not have to assemble it except for their community pride.
We, the city of Lufkin, accepted the offer to help GE/Baker Hughes find an appropriate location to make Rudolph available to our citizens and wow, have the faceless Facebook people seized the moment. Why not appreciate the gift and be appreciative for the effort? I have never seen this side of our community and I personally am disappointed in the results.
The 1,500-plus people who came to the Saturday evening lighting ceremony seemed to be excited, thankful and pleased. I hope GE/Baker Hughes heard the positive response that I heard and continue to bless us with Rudolph.
We end the year and decade 2019 on a high note industry-wise and the year 2020 will bring many positive jobs to our city and county. We look forward to all the construction of industrial square footage coming to completion and pray everyone who wants a job has a job.
These are good times in Lufkin, and we appreciate Bob Samford for all his efforts in bringing in new industry and new corporate citizens to continue the positive growth in Lufkin/Angelina County.
Your city leaders have reviewed and discussed the “master plan” for our city that was begun some 18 months ago. It is now time to place priorities on the suggestions each of you made in the Town Hall meetings held in all six wards and the city.
If you feel you were not heard, I encourage you to be present as we have open discussion in the city council meetings starting in January of 2020. We need your thoughts and concerns as we move forward and please realize that the next 20-plus years will reflect what is done in early 2020.
In this Christmas season, I pray that each of you are appreciative of the outreach of many of our churches to help us not only enjoy the talent in these churches, but also to remember the real Reason for the Season.
Please prepare your hearts and minds to be kind and respectful to each other and please reflect on your New Year’s resolutions to make Lufkin the best place in Texas to work, serve others and worship.
Bless each of you and please do something kind and beneficial for someone this week without being asked to do so.
Merry Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.