Peppermint Patty.
Somebody really went after Peppermint Patty. You know, the little girl in all the “Charlie Brown” comics and TV specials.
Every once in a while, I’ll scroll through social media, whether it’s keeping up with friends and family on Facebook or checking out news trends on Twitter. Around Thanksgiving, one of the trending topics was Peppermint Patty.
I wish now I hadn’t looked. I almost wish I’d thrown my phone in the toilet and given it a burial at sea.
People were slamming Peppermint Patty for being a “rude, ungrateful brat” for inviting herself and some of her friends to Charlie Brown’s Thanksgiving meal. There, she proceeded to complain about the meager meal the kids (and Snoopy) whipped up, a meal consisting of buttered toast, jellybeans and popcorn. I haven’t seen the cartoon in a while, but I seem to remember Patty griping about the non-traditional meal when she was expecting turkey and dressing.
“Ungrateful brat” was just one of the names I saw referring to her.
Man, if they’re gonna drag Peppermint Patty like that, none of us is safe. Good grief, Charlie Brown.
Then along came the Christmas TV specials, and wouldn’t you know it, there was complaining about “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” The show “glorifies bullying” and “marginalizes” anyone who’s different. I even saw where someone called the show “sexist” because of the scene in which Rudolph’s dad, Donner, won’t let Mitzi (that’s Rudolph’s mom) search for Rudolph, telling her, “No, this is man’s work.”
Sexism in a kid’s show? Wow. Gotta admit I never saw that one coming. Those shows came out decades ago, so why am I just now learning that my favorite characters were in fact heathens? I thought “Rudolph” was a sweet story to which any kid growing up feeling like an outcast could relate. But, hey, what do I know?
Saw another article earlier this year where people were complaining about the casting in the live-action production of “The Little Mermaid.” A beautiful, talented young African-American woman landed the role of Ariel, setting off a firestorm of criticism. The gist of the complaints?
That mermaids are supposed to be white.
I pray for the day when the only pressing issue in my life has to do with questioning the ethnicity of a mermaid. I’m sure glad those other folks have the rest of their lives in working order.
I’ve seen or read arguments regarding a character’s gender and/or sexual orientation. Were Bert and Ernie on Sesame Street just roommates or actually romantic partners? (That was an actual controversy for a while.) What about SpongeBob Square Pants? Sure, he seemed to have a crush on Sandy Cheeks (the female squirrel who — get this — lived underwater), but how could we possibly know his real orientation?
On and on and on with these discussions. Because, you know, we just have to have those answers. Forget watching anything simply for entertainment value. Inquiring minds want to know.
Since I consider myself an expert on the above-mentioned characters, let me just say that every mermaid I’ve ever caught while fishing was of a different ethnicity. I’ve caught some Caucasian mermaids, some African American mermaids and some Latina mermaids, not to mention more than a few of mixed origins. Way back when I was big into scuba diving, I partied some with SpongeBob, and we were too busy having fun down at the Krusty Krab for me to even think about his love life. I played some sandlot baseball against Charlie Brown’s and Peppermint Patty’s team, and I thought Patty was one cool chick.
Excuse me while I wipe the sarcasm from my fingers after typing all that.
Every time I encounter yet another “controversy” surrounding such characters, I nearly shake my head off my shoulders in disbelief. Ummm, folks, you realize not one of these characters is real, right? Please tell me you do. Please tell me you’re just trolling and not actually seriously disturbed over a mermaid’s skin color, or some beloved children’s favorites and a preoccupation over their sex lives.
‘Cause I’m gonna be honest here. If someone out there really has his skivvies or her bloomers in a knot over fictional characters, I don’t think the problem is with the characters.
But that’s our world now, isn’t it? I mean, if they can go after Peppermint Patty and SpongeBob, what chance do any of the rest of us have in dodging such scathing rebukes? It’s already hard enough for any human to escape scrutiny, especially if he or she is famous in any way. Let a good story come out about a person, and within moments, there’s a Negative Nancy or other killjoys ready to pounce with a contrary opinion. We’re all walking around with targets on our backs, just waiting for the next big criticism or complaint. Nobody’s safe.
But, man ... Peppermint Patty? Bert and Ernie? People really watched those shows and came away with nothing more than those out-of-left-field questions?
I’m so old I can remember watching the Roadrunner outwit the Coyote and the Three Stooges slap-happying their way all over my TV screen. Not until years later did anyone try telling me it’s a bad idea to drop an ACME anvil on my brother’s head or perform a two-finger, Moe-style eye poke on any of my other siblings.
Of course, even at such a young age, I may have responded with, “They’re not real.”
Maybe I’m not smart enough to catch all those subliminal messages the trolls seem to catch. Maybe I’m still naïve despite my advancing age.
Or maybe, just maybe, I’ve got enough real stuff going on my life to keep me from pondering too much over cartoons and puppets.
Peppermint Patty?
Sheesh. That’s unreal.
And — breaking news — so is Peppermint Patty.
