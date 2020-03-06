If you’ve ever considered driving past your local school just to catch a glimpse of what goes on during the day, might I suggest not doing so this Friday?
Once the bells ring and the kids clear out on that day, teachers and students in our area will be heading off to destinations unknown for spring break.
Trust me. You don’t want to be anywhere near those schools at dismissal time. Think of Mufasa trying to outrun the herd of spooked wildebeests. That will be you. Mufasa. Not the wildebeests.
There’ll be screaming and jumping for joy. Beach hats and sunglasses yanked out of bags. Suntan oil flowing like waters from a fountain.
Those will be the teachers and administrators. Not the kids.
Yes, teachers love their students. They couldn’t do what they do for a living if they didn’t.
However, you love your own children, too, but that doesn’t mean you don’t appreciate a break from them now and then. I’ve been in the car drop-off lines plenty of times to see how fast you parents leave when dropping off your children for the day.
Sometimes, you even stop all the way to let them out.
Sometimes.
Then you leave skid marks on the pavement making your escape.
Spring break for educators is exactly what it says it is. It’s a break. A short one, granted, but after the past seven months, we’ll take what we can get.
My sweet wife is a school nurse. For seven months, she’s nursed everyone else’s kids but her own. She’s come home with bodily fluids on her scrubs that a CSI unit couldn’t identify. She’s dealt with situations that left her staring blankly into space as she tries to unwind on our back porch. You don’t think a few days away from all that could work wonders for her?
Our daughter Aimee also works in education. She’s involved with a ton of school-related events outside the day’s regular activities. Aimee has days when she walks through our door for a visit looking like an extra from a zombie movie. I see some long naps in her next-week future.
Both Aimee and Susie are about to make a break for it. They’re going to get out of town. Susie’s flying to Arizona to spend time with some of our other kids. She’ll get spoiled, and deservedly so. She’ll have a week to decompress — to sleep a little later, and to wear her robe and jammies all day if she wants.
On my end, I’ll be home pretty much all week. With all the traveling I’ve done recently, you couldn’t drag me on a plane if you had an entire SWAT team there to apprehend me. I, too, will sleep late.
Left unsupervised for the entire week, I’ll eat everything my wife — the healthy eater in our home — tries to get me to avoid. I’ll have pizza and wings for breakfast, lunch and dinner if I feel like it. I’ll have a double-meat cheeseburger for dessert.
And I’m gonna read tons of stuff, as long as none of it requires grading. I’ll watch a couple of movies, a minor activity for which I never have time. Moreover, the women in my life insist on watching happy movies. If we have a movie playing on our TV, it’s gonna be about people falling in love and all that sappy stuff.
Not next week. I wanna see some stuff getting blown up. Give me some slice-and-dice, or some freaky clowns. I need to indulge my warped self after all these months trying to pass myself off as normal.
If the weather holds up, I’ll drag my personal amphibious assault vehicle (my kayak) out to the lake and try to feed the fish. If they don’t bite, I won’t care. I’ll be on the water under the sun instead of in a classroom. I might leave the bait off the hook intentionally just so the bass won’t bug me.
Wanna get away? Danged right we do.
Look, we love what we do. But I’ll say it again: Ain’t no tired like teacher tired. That goes with anyone involved in education. It’s not our bodies dragging as much as our feeble brains. A few days of recharging will work wonders. We’ll be happy to see everyone again once we get back.
We don’t get tired “of” anything.
We just get tired.
Go ahead on, friends.
Make a (spring) break for it.
You’ve earned it.
