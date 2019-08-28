A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot and killed an alligator earlier this month.
Game warden Tim Walker said the alligator was found dead around midnight Aug. 19 near the pier at Jones Park. Prior to the alligator’s death, Walker said it wandered between the pond at Jones Park and a pond at the former country club site near Sayers; a golf ball was found in the alligator’s stomach.
“We felt like he was probably being fed. There were some individuals who had pictures of him really close,” Walker said. “Normally, a gator won’t let anybody get close to him without being fed. I was told he was there for several months.
“Alligators don’t mess with people. They look intimidating. People are often tempted to feed them for some reason. ... That’s something we try to discourage people from doing.”
The alligator appeared to have wandered between the area for several months before its death. Walker said alligators wouldn’t stay near ponds of such size under normal circumstances, and suspected being fed caused it to stay.
“We’re just looking for information from the community,” Walker said. “I understand there were a couple people there present at the time. The gunshots got their attention, and they noticed several people on the pier at the time.
“We’re just reaching out to them through our Operation Game Thief. Hopefully someone will call and share what information they might know about it.”
Walker said Operation Game Thief will pay up to $1,000 for tips that lead to the conviction of whoever shot the alligator. Those with information may call Operation Game Thief at (800) 792-GAME (4263) or the Texas Parks & Wildlife Law Enforcement Office in Lufkin at 632-1311.
