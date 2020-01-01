Happy New Year. 2019 was a great year, and we’re looking forward to 2020 being even better.
First, we want to thank our wonderful community for your support and help during the year. We couldn’t do what we do without you.
It’s always surprising when we say we are a nonprofit. Some people automatically think we get government help, grants or other assistance. Not true. Back in 1919 when Congress first chartered the American Legion, they gave us a special designation 501(c)(19) but with all the same tax advantages, deductions, etc. as a 501(c)(3). The 19 means we must be made up of at least 80% veterans. They thought because veterans and their families are special that this would give us an advantage.
Wrong again. Unfortunately, when large corporations, philanthropists, foundations and other large donors wrote their bylaws or whatever they use to determine the worthiness of their donations, they left out the veterans.
The American Legion and VFW and several other veteran service organizations are in the same boat. The Post depends mostly on donations and raffles, and the Auxiliary depends on miscellaneous donations and The Lufkin Daily News’ annual special veterans sections on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Proceeds from these two events help pay for things like postage for our “Because We Care” troop support program that has been going on since January 2006 without missing a single month, and the veteran and patriotic comic books and coloring books that are given out at a number of functions and events during the year.
It also helps with supplies needed for projects such as our partnership with Angelina Beautiful/Clean to upcycle greeting cards for the troops and veterans. It’s wonderful that the cards are donated, but it takes card stock, envelopes, glue, scissors, etc. to complete the project.
Also, we have a standing donation to the Sew & Sew Sisters for things that are needed but not donated from the public like specific ribbon for the telemetry and ditty bags among other items they make that we take to the VA Hospital in Houston.
Our biggest annual fundraiser is Wreaths Across America at Garden of Memories. We are blessed that Gipson Funeral Home decided several years ago to be the local WAA location for the area. The American Legion Auxiliary No. 113 is the fundraiser group for this location.
Gipson Funeral Home and their wonderful employees do a lot more than many people know. They make the arrangements for storing the wreaths for the few days before the event and bring them out on the morning of the event. They arrange for the sound system, flags, wreath stands, chairs, refreshments and so much more. Your $15 per wreath sponsorship does more than place a wreath on a veteran’s grave over the Christmas season.
As the local fundraiser group, we get $5 back from Wreaths Across America for every wreath sponsored. The breakdown of that $5: $1 goes to purchases flags, etc. for Memorial Day weekend for numerous cemeteries around the area, $3 goes into the Education Program for scholarships that are given to children of veterans in the area and $1 goes to help the Post with homeless veterans in the area. They do a lot for them that no one knows about.
Please sponsor a wreath or wreaths now before Jan. 15. On Friday evening before the 2019 event we got an email from Wreaths Across America headquarters saying that they will match all wreath sponsorships between Dec. 14, 2019, and Jan. 15. They are matching the wreaths, not the $5 back, but it still gets us closer to having a wreath for every veteran’s grave in Garden of Memories.
Please go to the Angelina County Wreaths Across America Facebook page. A link to the specific and correct location is pinned to the top of the page for your convenience, or email ala113@consolidated.net or message us on Facebook for a mail-in form; however, not all options are available on the mail-in form. If you are a large donor or business and need a tax-exempt receipt, we can provide you with one direct from Wreaths Across America. They are a 501(c)(3) if you can’t accept one from a 501(c)(19).
Please put Jan. 11 on your calendar for the next greeting card event at the Chamber of Commerce. It will be from 8-11 a.m. For more information on this event, please visit Angelina Beautiful/Clean Facebook page for “Service Saturday.”
If you are a veteran with an honorable discharge or the spouse or immediate family member of a veteran, please consider joining our ranks in support of so many that are unable to do so themselves.
We meet monthly on the first Monday of the month at the Angelina Senior Citizens Center and would welcome your visit. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.