Since its inception in 1976, the Museum of East Texas has been represented by remarkable members of our community.
In this time of unease we are grateful to announce the 2020-21 board of trustees: Aruna Bachireddy, president; Rosie Johnson, second vice president; Stefanie Ross, secretary; Jennifer Webster, treasurer; Carter Meyers, member-at-large; Monica Peters-Clark, past president; Kimberly Graham, Junior League liaison; Becky Cota, Museum Guild president; Debbie Alexander, Susan Belasco, Suzy Childers, Scott Duncan, Cathey Friesen, Julianne Greak, Sam Johnson, Jacqui Johnston, Sarah Levine, Ginia Luker, Jan Martin, Kelley Moore, Sarah Morgan, Kay Neill, Tracy Nichols, Alexis Pigg, Joe Rich, GG Tiemann and Hilary Walker.
Ex-officio: Walter Borgfeld, Anita Caraway, Misty Croley, Marianna Duncan, Mary K. Grum, Dr. Raul Gutierrez, Jim Haley, Len Medford, Ladeen Pluss, Don Reily, Harry Stafford, Todd Stafford, Lynell Stover and Layne Thompson.
Each year we recognize trustees rotating off the board after years of unwavering commitment to the museum: Laney Henderson, Brenda Elliott, Andrew Moore, Scott Neill, Emily Parks and Jonathan Pinner. We thank them and know they will continue to offer guidance and good will.
The Museum of East Texas appreciates past president Monica Peters-Clark, who is tireless in her efforts on behalf of the museum. Thank you.
The Museum Guild is pleased to announce its 2020-21 board: Becky Cota, president; Tempest Parker, first vice president; Breanna Murphy, second vice president; Emily Brashear, secretary; Jennifer Webster, treasurer; Suzanne Williams and Jamie Zayler, Festival of Trees; Kendall Beattie, Jennifer LaCorte and Patty Pittman, special events.
Cota and the Guild Board remain resolute in the spirit of the Museum Guild and their dedication to visual arts education and cultural enrichment for children and families.
Spring fills our courtyard with fragrant old roses, sights and sounds of birds, butterflies, bees and other winged creatures. Our beloved friend and colleague the late Eloise Havard provided pink Old Katy roses; the late Dr. George Thannisch, friend of the museum, planted antique Red Roses; Jeff Abt, of Nacogdoches, a professional gardener and noted author, donated a climbing rose.
Last year, first- and second-graders from Jamie Mahan’s classes at Dunbar Elementary had a picnic and planted wildflower seeds, which had an abundant bloom that we are looking forward to again.
We are blessed by our friends and the joy they continue to provide.
The Stafford Collection
At the age of 27, Harry Stafford began his collection with a painting by Robert William Wood (March 4, 1889-March 14, 1979), a renowned American landscape painter.
Through a keen sense of collecting, Harry and Todd Stafford have amassed an extraordinary collection of contemporary, 19th and 20th century oil paintings imbued with beauty and strength. When the time is right, the museum will be deeply honored to premiere the Stafford Collection.
On behalf of the Museum of East Texas, we send much love and health to you and yours.
