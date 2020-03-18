The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees met Tuesday to discuss the district’s strategic response to the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m proud of our district’s response,” board president Scott Skelton said. “I’m proud that we have great employees that are going to see us through this.”
Skelton encouraged employees and students to practice the social distancing recommended by health professionals to maximize the impact of the closures.
Administration has been meeting to make plans on how to handle crucial tasks like instruction and food distribution should the pandemic persist, Superintendent Lynn Torres said. They have been in discussions with the Texas Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, and will continue those talks daily.
The district is currently offering breakfast and lunch to all children 0-18 in a drive-thru fashion in three locations.
Board member Kristi Gay asked if the district could move to a once-a-day delivery method, but Torres said at this time, the Texas Department of Agriculture has said districts cannot give out meals in advance if they want those meals to be reimbursed.
The district will likely move toward a more mobile style of delivery for food distribution to help offset a potential struggle for parents. Beyond the current three weekday sites, they plan on adding hubs throughout the city where buses would deliver to hubs to reach more students.
Instruction will be delivered in a variety of ways, Torres said. The LISD technology department has already created a page on the website listing resources parents can access for student enrichment based upon grade level.
Paper copies of plans for the week also will be distributed for those who might not have access to the internet.
“We have plans in place for dual credit, we have plans in place for AP (advanced placement),” Torres said. “College Board is going to do what College Board is going to do, and those tests will probably still take place. Albeit, they may be postponed. Those AP and dual credit teachers will start to reach out to those students virtually through Google Classroom or Zoom, and their focus will become preparing for those tests and still covering the curriculum.”
An agenda item has been added to the Thursday school board meeting to cover employee pay during a time of emergency. Currently, every LISD employee is being paid their normal rate except the employees who are coming in to work who are being paid premium pay or time-and-a-half.
The district will be sending out educator expectations for teachers who are at home, Torres said. This could include writing lesson plans, being available to answer questions, providing virtual instruction, etc.
Torres said she spoke with the technology department Tuesday morning about what could be done to help families who do not have internet at home. They discussed potentially setting up Wi-Fi hotspots where families could park in campus parking lots or at a park and use laptops on the district internet to submit assignments.
Gay asked administration to encourage teachers to check in with students via phone during this time of separation.
“Especially the little ones, develop attachments and a sense of safety at school,” Gay said. “If we could have the teachers check in, maybe once a week, to check on them and encourage them to do the things in the packets that are being sent home.”
In the coming weeks, the district will need to discuss whether to cancel or reschedule upcoming events like the Class of 2027, prom, Superintendent’s Honor Roll Breakfast, Panthers of Prestige, graduation, Spring Show, band concerts, etc.
“I’m not prepared to say we’re canceling all those events, but they will be postponed or they may not happen,” Torres said. “We’ll deal with those as they come in.”
Gay asked if the state was going to issue a statement of guidance, and Torres said it would make things a lot easier if the governor would make a statement for the state.
“It is the time for leadership in Texas to step up and say, ‘Schools are going to be closed until … ’” Torres said. “That would be a welcome sight for superintendents.”
“It would save the state so much time that could be directed toward how we offset the closure instead of how we each independently make decisions and try to measure it all,” Gay said.
Board president Scott Skelton encouraged the school board members to call Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) and Texas Board of Education Chairman Keven Ellis and express that desire so they can voice it to the governor.
“The best thing for our kids is to be back with us. The sooner that we can get that in a safe manner, the better off they’re going to be and the better off their education is going to be and the better their frequency of meals,” Torres said. “For those of us in education, that’s what we worry about the most. The sooner we can get to a sense of normalcy, the better.”
Though she doesn’t disagree with anything that has been done, Torres expressed hope that this pandemic will pass and the district and community can start building again.
The next regular meeting of the board is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Skelton encouraged the public not to attend but to check in with the media for updates.
