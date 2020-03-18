To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, the 2020 Angelina County Fair has been canceled by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
The county fair is a 70-year-old event where students show the livestock they raised, the projects they built and the arts, breads and desserts they perfect over the course of the year.
The 2019 grand champion steer was bought for $10,500 at last year’s auction, which raised $400,400 for students.
“At the end of the day, we must all be part of the solution, and not part of the problem,” according to a release by Extension agent Cary Sims. “We are currently working on a platform to provide a fund by which we can distribute funds raised in the community to the exhibitors in order to recoup some of the money spent on these livestock projects.”
They requested that those who had planned on buying some items from the students put that money into the Buyers Pool. For those projects that are not time-sensitive, they’re hoping to have a fair during the summer.
Ten students will still receive scholarships thanks to a $10,000 donation by Brookshire Brothers, according to the release
Several other upcoming events also already have been canceled.
The Angelina Arts Alliance on Tuesday announced the cancellation of its next few shows. Doolin’, The Underwater Bubble show, MOMIX, Ranky Tanky and the Diary of a Wombat were scheduled for the rest of March through the end of April.
“This is an unprecedented and difficult time for the Arts Alliance and the performing arts industry,” AAA executive director Jennifer Allen said. “We thank our patrons for their support and patience as we all make our way through this pandemic. We look forward to a time as soon as possible when we can all enjoy a performance at The Temple Theater or The Pines Theater and celebrate together.”
The Alliance hopes to reschedule Doolin’ and Ranky Tanky for an as-yet-to-be-determined later date. Allen said patrons could request a refund of their tickets or make a tax-deductible donation for the value of their tickets to the Arts Alliance.
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History has postponed their Dancing with Dinos Spring Gala, originally set for Saturday, until Sept. 12. In addition, the museum has been closed to the public until further notice.
“We are monitoring the situation and will keep everyone informed through our website and social media accounts,” museum manager Veronica Amoe said. “We want to help ensure the health and safety of our community. We greatly appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time.”
The Mosaic Center postponed its Hearts for Hope, which was scheduled for March 24.
“As we celebrate our 15th year of ministry, we want Hearts for Hope to be a spectacular and fun evening with as many participants as possible,” a press release from Jessica Grenier, the communications coordinator for the center, said. “The well-being of the people we serve and our supporters is at the core of our decision.”
Also, the annual Angelina Master Gardeners’ Spring Plant Sale on March 28, has been canceled. The sale would have hosted a large selection of “Texas Tough Plants,” which included perennials, natives, roses, drought-tolerant and butterfly favorites. The proceeds would have gone to fund scholarships and projects of the master gardeners.
