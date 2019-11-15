Road trip!
Another out-of-town playoff game for me to cover, and I was backing my truck out of the driveway ready to hit the highway. I’ve done several of these trips over the past few weeks, and I actually enjoy them. I’m in my truck, I’ve got my music tuned into whatever mood is strumming my chords at the moment, and I’m looking at some pretty scenery instead of a computer screen. What could possibly put a damper on that?
Well ...
Not even three minutes — the time it takes me to get from my house to U.S. Highway 59 — into my journey, and the hordes descended upon me like swarms of locusts. They weren’t bugs. They were people. Rather, they were cars and trucks, but those vehicles were filled with humans — with some of them carrying more than one human at a time.
Had they simply done what I was doing — namely, just cruising along minding my business while trying to enjoy myself — I wouldn’t have a single complaint.
That’s not what people do. Nope. Had the tailgaters, the lane changers and the rest of the steering-wheel stupids all over me. Talk about a mood wrecker.
A great trip turned sour, all because it got a little too ‘‘peopley’’ out there.
Same thing happens just about any time I leave my house. I might be taking my lovely bride on one of her rare shopping trips in town, or we might just be running by the grocery store. I love having the chance to show her off, but within minutes of arriving at our landing zone, we’re swallowed by the crowd.
I’m an over-protective jerk when it comes to her, so I walk around braced for combat with the first so-and-so who tries to run her over with a cart. She and I don’t hang out anywhere long before we’re ready to escape to our own living room and leave all the peopling to the rest of ’em. I’ve caught her shopping for T-shirts that read, “It’s Too Peopley Outside.” We’re kindred spirits.
The current world population is an estimated 7.7 billion, and while those are spread across the seven continents, there are times I swear they’re all cramming into wherever I am. Every one of ’em. I can handle a packed room for about five minutes before I start grinding my teeth and sharpening my elbows.
Man, what happened to me? It can’t just be old age, can it? Why, when I was a young pup, I sought the masses, just looking for excitement. I’ve crowd-surfed and mosh-pitted at concerts, and there were tons of people around me. (Can’t crowd-surf without a crowd. Them’s the rules.) They didn’t bother me one bit. Professional sporting events? I couldn’t wait to sit in the stands with a bunch of complete strangers and yell my fool head off. I’ve always been a live-music junkie, and I’d find any venue at all to hear those musicians play, even if it meant standing room only.
But now? I prefer to cue up a live album on the speaker on my back porch. I’ve traded the mosh pit for a fire pit, and I’m a whole lot happier since the swap. Of the two roads diverging in the woods, I prefer the one less ‘‘peopley.’’
Again I ask: What happened to me? When did I become so antisocial? I’m actually a pretty nice guy, and I handle social settings just fine. I just don’t look for ’em much any more.
At a recent company gathering, I ran into my buddy Chad Becker. Chad’s even nicer than I am, and someone I’d think would thrive in such a setting. We talked about how we rarely see all our colleagues together, and how nice it was to be around them. Then we both laughed, because we both have the same attitude when it comes to crowds. We could live without ’em, but there we were enjoying ourselves with our friends.
Chad nailed it down for me when he said, “I don’t like all people. Just my people.”
There it is.
That’s why I love hanging with the ones I know and make every effort to avoid mingling with strangers. My people. Students, co-workers and, of course, my family. They know me and all my faults, and they love me anyway. They make me happy just to see ’em, even if it’s just a little while. Even better, they’re a lot like I am. We all gather, but we’re all just itching to get back to our houses.
I have a theory on my people-phobia (the actual term is agoraphobia, but I ain’t scared of no agoras). I’ve traveled quite a bit in my life, and I’ve encountered the masses everywhere I’ve been. I’ve visited, and lived in, big cities. If Fitbit made a counter for people instead of steps, mine would have exploded by now.
I think once we humans reach our tolerance quota, it’s over. We’re so done with it. I’m pretty sure I’ve reached my people quota for one life. I’ll love the ones already in my life now, but I’m not itching to meet any new ones. That’s for danged sure.
When my dad retired from the railroad, he got a houseboat he’d take up the lake for days, weeks, even months at a time — alone. Folks even called him “The Elk River Hermit.” I didn’t understand his affinity for solitude at the time, but I’m sure getting it now.
I really got the gist of his feelings when I stayed with him on the boat for a few days. I thought things were great. We’d spent time fishing, talking and catching up.
After about four days, he asked me, jokingly (I think), how much longer I was going to stay.
“It’s getting kinda crowded around here,” he said, although there were only two of us.
I didn’t understand what he meant then, but I sure do now.
It can sure get a little too ‘‘peopley’’ out there.
