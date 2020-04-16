The Zavalla Brookshire Brothers store is now open and operating after emergency responders found nothing to suggest there was a bomb, Zavalla Police Chief Chris Wade said.
Earlier this morning, a bomb threat was made to Brookshire Brothers employees and they promptly evacuated everyone in the building, Wade said.
The Zavalla Police Department, Zavalla Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, Texas Department of Public Safety and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff’s Office Capt. Alton Lenderman said they called in the proper authorities to check the building and remove any threat.
Wade worked with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine their next steps.
They swept the building, looking for anything out of place, but didn't find anything. The company allowed them to watch the surveillance video and they didn't see any suspicious people or packages at the store, Wade said.
They will continue to investigate the issue and try to find out who made the threat.
