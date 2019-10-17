State Rep. Trent Ashby, R-Lufkin, is calling for House Speaker Dennis Bonnen to resign over remarks made in a secret recording released Tuesday.
“I condemn the actions of Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, and I believe he should step aside so that we can properly begin the healing process,” Ashby said in an email.
Ashby is one of 10 lawmakers named on a political hit list given by former House GOP chairman Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, to Empower Texans CEO Michael Quinn Sullivan during a meeting at the Capitol in June.
During an audio recording of the meeting, Bonnen, R-Angleton, and Burrows make profanity-laden, disparaging remarks about members of the House and the media.
“The profane language used to blatantly disrespect members of the Texas House through backroom political deal-making is offensive, inappropriate, and should be rejected by every member of the Texas House,” Ashby said. “Speaker Bonnen’s hateful comments not only betray the trust of his fellow House members, but more importantly the 29 million Texans who expect their elected leaders to serve with integrity, high moral character, and humility.”
Ashby had been tight-lipped about the tape, and his office declined to comment after its release Tuesday. During a Texas Tribune forum after news of the tape broke, Ashby deflected questions about whether he still supported Bonnen.
“I have always felt that public service is a noble calling that demands the highest moral character of those who are entrusted with public office. As such, I am profoundly disappointed by what was revealed in the recording,” Ashby said after the recording was made public.
A growing list of Republicans are calling for Bonnen’s resignation as the House GOP caucus prepares for its annual retreat beginning today in Austin.
State Rep. Travis Clardy, R-Nacogdoches, said Thursday morning that he planned to release a statement similar to Ashby’s later in the afternoon.
Phil Stephenson of Wharton and Tan Parker of Flower Mound, who were also on the target list, have called for Bonnen’s resignation.
Ernest Bailes of Shepherd, also on the list, said in a statement that Bonnen and Burrows had failed to show “regret or remorse for their cold and calculated corruption of the people’s government.”
“To target me is to attack the rural Republican values of the thousands of constituents within the three counties I represent,” Bailes said in his statement, “and I will not stand for it.”
