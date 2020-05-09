A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on state Highway 94, just west of Lufkin, around 8:30 tonight, according to a press release from DPS Sgt. David Hendry.
The trooper was outside of his marked patrol vehicle — with emergency lights activated — trying to stop a motorist for an offense when he was struck by a vehicle that had reportedly reduced its speed before the collision, the report states.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, stopped at the scene of the crash and waited until first responders arrived.
The trooper was taken by ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial for treatment.
The accident occurred in front of Emma's Drop-Off Cleaners and Guacamole's, according to Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches.
The crash investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
