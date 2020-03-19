Nearly 250 years ago, strengthened by faith and bound by a common desire for liberty, our forefathers created the framework for a new system of government in which the people exercise authority over the government. Enshrined in this new democracy are a set of core principles that have stood the test of time to preserve the most successful and prosperous form of government the world has ever seen.
As we celebrate National Sunshine Week, which seeks to empower citizens to play an active role in their government through the promotion and celebration of government transparency, I think it’s important to examine the inseparable relationship between transparency and our most basic rights as Americans.
Transparency in its most fundamental form allows citizens to hold their elected officials accountable.
Unlike private citizens, public officials are rightfully held to a higher standard with respect to their personal and professional information. Voting records are made public, elected officials must disclose political contributions and expenditures, even official correspondence may be made public for the world to see.
Transparency in this sense not only helps prevent corruption, but also helps equip voters with the information necessary to make informed decisions at the ballot box. As a voter, I find comfort in knowing that I have access to information about my elected representatives.
What’s more, if there is something I take issue with when looking over publicly available information, I have the ability to exercise my right to vote for another individual for whom I feel will better represent my beliefs. The importance of this fundamental relationship between voting and transparency is underscored in a famous quote from former President Lyndon B. Johnson — “This right to vote is the basic right without which all others are meaningless. It gives people, people as individuals, control over their own destinies.”
While transparency at an individual level is essential, so too are the mediums through which our entire population accesses information. The First Amendment guarantees free speech and free press to protect Americans from the fear of being persecuted by their own government for voicing opposition or holding lawmakers accountable.
Regardless of what you may think about our current news media outlets, a free press is essential, as it serves to investigate and report on government activities and potential wrongdoing. It is also a vibrant marketplaces of ideas, a vehicle for ordinary citizens to express themselves and gain exposure to a wide range of information and opinions to help promote an informed electorate. In the words of the great Thomas Jefferson: “Educate and inform the whole mass of people. They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
As we reflect on the importance of open government and the relationship between transparency and our most fundamental rights as Americans, I hope you can appreciate how blessed we are to live in a nation that has relied on these fundamental principals to guide us through some of the most challenging moments in history.
As we look to the challenges ahead, and those we currently face, let’s all remember that if we continue to exercise our right to question, our right to know, and our right to act, there is nothing we cannot overcome.
