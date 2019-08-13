I would like to begin this article by introducing myself. I am Drew Emery, CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center as of July 15.
My wife, three kids and I made the move from Florida a few weeks ago to make Lufkin our home, and we are so glad to be here. We have already received such a warm welcome and we are looking forward to being involved in this special community.
Thank you to The Lufkin Daily News for the opportunity of continuing to represent Woodland Heights in monthly columns.
As I have recently made my way to Lufkin, so have two new physicians.
Dr. Lisa McLane is a hometown girl coming back to Lufkin to start her own practice. McLane Family Practice is at 10 Medical Center Blvd., Ste. K.
McLane is a graduate of both Central High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. She earned her Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest in Oregon and completed her residency at Eastern Connecticut Family Medicine Residency.
We are glad to welcome McLane back to Lufkin. She will begin seeing patients in September.
Dr. Brian Drake is a native Texan coming back after being gone for a while.
He is a board-certified obstetrician/gynecologist with 18 years of experience, making Lufkin his home to practice at Woodland Heights Obstetrics & Gynecology at 302 Medical Park Dr., Ste. 104.
He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and he earned his medical degree at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock. He then completed his residency at Akron General Medical Center in Ohio.
I know he is excited to be closer to his kids and grandchildren, and we are excited he is here.
Again, thank you for welcoming us and I look forward to seeing you around. I am so proud to join this team and so honored to be a part of the strong legacy of Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.