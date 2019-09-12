The Red River Radio Public Radio Network, broadcasting as KLDN 88.9 FM in Lufkin and the surrounding East Texas area, is experiencing a temporary lapse in broadcast due to damage to the station’s antenna from a recent storm.
The station is awaiting the arrival of parts and hopes to be back on air over the weekend.
Kermit Poling, Red River Radio’s general manager, said the outage is due to a natural occurrence beyond the control of the station.
“The tower crew climbed the tower and found the problem to be the damaged antenna. We thank our listeners who have called to let us know that they are missing us on the air, and we ask them to be patient as we work as quickly as we can to get the station back up and running.”
Listeners can tune in online to access programming during repairs. Red River Radio streams all three stations — its main channel, all classical music and all news/talk — at redriverradio.org.
Updates will be posted on the website as repairs are being made.
Red River Radio broadcasts NPR news, classical music, jazz, blues and other specialty programming on KLDN 88.9 FM in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.