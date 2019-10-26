NACOGDOCHES — A concert planned for the Nacogdoches County Expo Center Saturday was canceled hours before it began after violence was threatened at the venue.
The Cody Jinks show planned for 7 p.m. Saturday was called off via a post on Facebook just before 4 p.m. Saturday by the artist.
"We are here, set up and ready but we have been notified that there has been a threat of violence issued for tonight's show," according to the post. "The local officials along with federal officials are trying to track down the person who issued the threat, but haven just yet."
Neither authorities from the Nacogdoches Police Department not the Nacogdoches County Expo and Civic Center were available for comment as of 4:15 p.m. Saturday.
In a live video on Facebook, Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said a threat was reported around 10 a.m. from an individual over the phone, but didn't provide any additional information as to the nature of the threat.
"Apparently this was made through an online app. We've been working with the FBI, the Texas Rangers, Texas Department of Public Safety, along with our investigators."
