Love.
Remember love.
We find ourselves as a community, as a statehood, as a nation and as a human brotherhood in trying and uncertain times.
The United States, our country, has been blessed. The generations since the Great Depression and World War I and II have not had to face or experience firsthand widespread, devastating and traumatizing national or global calamity or devastation. We don’t understand the soul-debilitating poverty of economic collapse. We don’t know or viscerally understand the scourge of fatally rampant diseases due to the success of vaccinations and advances in medical sciences.
However, this current generation does know and understand that we are Americans and have lived under a privilege that most countries don’t. We are a free country, with many liberties foreign to many societies. However, with liberty comes great responsibility.
The pervading threat of an imminent pandemic is upon us, not only as a community, or a state, or a nation, but as members of humanity. As I see it, life as we know it has forever changed. The stories we tell ourselves have been rewritten — we are no longer the untouchable generation. The scripts that repeat in our minds have changed; technology can’t save us from everything.
People are frightened. Others seem to be oblivious to the threat that’s upon us and continue to go about as if they are impervious to contagion. Perhaps some of that comes from living in a nation that has, for the most part, been shielded from the difficulties other countries face.
In this time, I encourage each of you to remember we are all in this together. There are things we all can do and things we all can refrain from to make this situation easier for everyone.
Be courageous. Don’t allow fear to guide you or trigger reactions. Don’t panic and allow negative emotions or thoughts to dominate your mind and actions. Stay informed. Apply that knowledge to your present situation.
Be strong — do the things you know to do, moving about your day at home in industry with definite purpose of positive and beneficial objectives that benefit you, your loved ones and your community.
Do the right thing, always. When you don’t know what’s coming next, or don’t understand everything, or feel overwhelmed, just do the next right thing — take things step by step, second by second, minute by minute, hour by hour, one day at a time.
Do no harm — social distancing may not be fun, but it’s practical and it protects everyone. Be responsible in your actions and activities. Don’t normalize this. This is serious. Demonstrate respect, care and concern when you enter public spaces to transact business that supports the basic functions of life — grocery shopping, doctor’s appointments and work — by following all precautions officials have issued. Don’t endanger yourself, your loved ones or others by disregarding the social distancing precautions and ordinances.
Be gentle with one another — especially in public spaces. Don’t be rude or unkind in tone, demeanor or action. We’re all in the same place as far as the coronavirus is concerned. People are on edge. A kind tone, a smile, a courteous “Hello” goes a long way to ease the tension in others and lighten an anxious heart.
Be patient; some things may take longer. Some processes may be delayed or prolonged. That’s to be expected in situations like this.
Find joy in the little things. Laugh and joke. Put on a favorite comedy. Listen to your favorite music. Take this time to learn something new. Do that project you’ve been putting off or you’ve always wanted to try.
Keep things positive. Negativity in any situation does no one any good. We are all in this together. Don’t turn against your countrymen in word, thought or deed. Enter a spirit of goodwill to all people in our community, our state, our nation and globally.
Above all else, remember love.
When in doubt, remember love.
When fearful, remember love.
Love never fails.
Love will get us through.
Like you, I don’t know everything. I don’t understand everything. I don’t know the outcome.
I know this: Love will save the day.
